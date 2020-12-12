Join Evansville Police For Drive Thru Toy Giveaway December 16th

The Evansville Police Department along with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's Office, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District, COIN, Kappa Alpha Psi, Carothers Law Office, Pigeon Township and Cawthar Temple will be hosting a drive-thru toy event. The event, made possible by the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Jakks Pacific will take place in downtown Evansville in from of the Civic Center Christmas Tree on Wednesday, December 16th beginning at 6pm. According to the post to social media made by the Evansville Police Department, cars will not be allowed to line up for the even prior to 5pm.

The event will take place with Covid measures in place to ensure the safety of the community and the volunteers. There is no pre-registration required. You can simply drive through. To learn more, visit the EPD Facebook Page.