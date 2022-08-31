Interested in Law Enforcement? The Owensboro Police Department Is Seeking Police Officers

If a career in Law Enforcement interests you then we've got good news. The Owensboro Police Department is hiring Police Officers.

SERVING YOUR COMMUNITY

We are so fortunate here in Owensboro to have a wonderful group of men and women protecting our streets. If you are wanting a job where you make a difference in the community becoming a police officer is it. OPD officers are so much more for our city.

From helping local non-profit organizations raise money;

This video is from the very first Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle. The officers had to practice on their own time and helped raise money for a very worthy cause.

They also host Operation Santa. This year they will host their 10th annual event. The officers load food boxes and deliver them all over the city. Last year they were able to deliver over 300 boxes of food to members of our community. They raise money through businesses and organizations and through No Shave November.

They also do Shop With A Cop and participate in the Goodfellows event put on at The Owensboro Sportscenter.

OPD FB OPD FB loading...

Get our free mobile app

For several years now OPD officers have helped to answer phones in the Celebrity Phone bank during the St. Jude Radiothon at WBKR. They are a huge part of the event and we are so thankful they take the time to help.

CHAD BENEFIELD CHAD BENEFIELD loading...

INTERESTED IN BECOMING AN OFFICER?

If you are interested in becoming an officer for the Owensboro Police Department the deadline to apply is September 9th.

Here's what you need to know to apply;

CITY OF OWENSBORO CITY OF OWENSBORO loading...