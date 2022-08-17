Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?

Get our free mobile app

You Learn Something New Every Day

It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!

Canva Canva loading...

Annual Headless Horseman Festival

Conner Prairie is located in Fishers, Indiana. Conner Prairie is one of the most visited outdoor museums in the country, which you can learn more about, here. It is also home to the annual Headless Horseman Festival.

The Headless Horseman Festival takes place every Thursday through Sunday in October from 6 PM to 10 PM each evening starting October 6th!

YouTube YouTube loading...

What is there to do at the Headless Horseman Festival?

I was checking out the website, and there is something for everyone at the Headless Horseman Festival. The festival has something for all ages here are a few of the events they have lined up:

a haunted hayride through Conner Prairie

a haunted corn maze

barrel train rides for kids

spooky shows and storytelling

music

food

YouTube YouTube loading...

Seriously the list could go on, that's just a small piece of what the Headless Horseman Festival has to offer! And of course, there will be appearances from the man of the hour, the headless horseman himself! Hold onto your head, because heads just may roll!



Want more info?

For more information on the Headless Horseman Festival and for updates on the 2022 festival, you can check out the Conner Prairie website, here.