Popular Infant Swing Sold in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Has Been Recalled

MamaRoo and RockaRoo infant swings have been recalled after an entanglement death happened.

Popular Infant Swings

If you or anyone you know has had a child in the last decade, then you know what a popular brand 4Moms is. 4Moms is known of course for the MamaRoo infant swing that has taken social media by storm. I know I got wrapped up in the MamaRoo hype myself, it was on every single "baby registry must haves" list I could find online when I was trying to make my baby registry last year. I ended up even getting one at my baby shower and I was so excited!

My son, however, decided that he was not the biggest fan of swings, because he would rather be held. But he did use his MamaRoo for a short period of time. So for the last few months, the MamaRoo has been safely put away in our guest bedroom closet, which I guess is a good thing, because it turns out the recall is not because of danger while using the MamaRoo, it's a danger for infants who crawl.

More Than 2-Million MamaRoos and RockaRoos Recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a statement that anyone who owns a MamaRoo or RockaRoo version 1.0 to 4.0 are urged to put the swings away from their baby when not in use. The reason is that two injuries were reported from the straps of the swing hanging back behind the swing. Both incidents involved 10-month-olds who can crawl. These are what the straps hanging down look like, this is actually the MamaRoo we have for my son:

CPSC.Gov reported:

4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation, and a 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver. No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

I called my husband and he checked our MamaRoo and sure enough, we have one with the straps that dangle behind it. I'm relieved that we have kept it put away since our son started crawling.

What to Do if You Have These Recalled Swings and Rockers

These swings and rockers were sold from Buy Buy Baby and Target stores nationwide, as well as online through the 4Moms website and Amazon. These types of rockers and swings were sold from January 2010 through August 2022. If you have one of these recalled rockers or swings you are urged to put them away from your infants/young children who could possibly get entangled in the straps. You can then order a free strap fastener from 4Moms to remedy the problem.

Here's what 4MomsRecall.com says about the straps:

Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers, place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access and register your product immediately to receive a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.

I went on and ordered a strap fastener for ours, and it was a really easy process. For more information on this recall, you can check out the 4MomsRecall.com website.