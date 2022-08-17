Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams

Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under.

Get our free mobile app

We Love a Ghost Story

One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!

YouTube/Canva YouTube/Canva loading...

A Spooky Past

Located in Avon, Indiana is a huge bridge that is over a century old. The bridge was built in 1906 and is known by locals for being very haunted. According to VisitHendricksCounty.com there isn't any written history about why the bridge may be haunted, but local lore says otherwise. There are a couple of creepy stories surrounding the haunted Avon bridge.

YouTube YouTube loading...

The first story is of a rail worker who was helping to build the bridge. Legend says that this worker had a little too much fun one day, and drunkenly fell off the bridge. This ended in him being buried alive in wet cement.

Another common creepy tale says that a mother and her child were walking across the bridge as she was trying to get her baby to a doctor, she slipped and fell and both of them died.

However, the most common folklore surrounding this bridge is that during the construction of the bridge, four workers fell to their deaths into the creek below.

Honk When Going Under the Bridge

According to the locals, you can often hear sounds of moaning, screaming, and thuds in the creek when you go near the haunted bridge. They say you should honk when going under the bridge as it will muffle the ghostly sounds.

Canva Canva loading...

VisitHendricksCounty.com wrote a great article on the infamous haunted Avon bridge, that you can read here. The article goes into some of the cool history of the bridge, plus how you can find the bridge for yourself.

Check out this video which tells some of the stories from the haunted bridge, and even shares some creepy EVPs!