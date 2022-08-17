How Do Living Conditions in Kentucky Rank Against Other States?

How's life in Kentucky? When it comes to poverty, home ownership, income, health, and job growth, a new report from Wallethub shows there's work to be done. The Commonwealth has many families with not enough money to meet basic needs.

If I can say one thing about Kentucky, it's a beautiful state, with friendly people. I moved here in 1994 from Michigan. Everyone was so welcoming, and the pace of life was slower. It didn't take long to feel like I was at home. I also learned pretty quickly Kentucky is a culture made up of bluegrass, bourbon, BBQ, and basketball. It's a place where neighbors help neighbors. There are also challenges facing many Kentuckians. There's a high rate of poverty and food insecurity throughout the state. People are hurting and need help.

KENTUCKY RANKS 9TH WORST



The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best States to Live in, and Kentucky didn't perform well. Where Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Idaho, and Virginia are the five best states to live in, Kentucky landed as the 9th worst. Mississippi is the worst city to live in based on the study. Wallethub broke down Kentucky's quality of life and where the most work needs to be done.

To help Americans settle down in the best and most affordable place possible, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.

LIVING CONDITIONS IN KENTUCKY

• 20th – Homeownership Rate

• 46th – % of Population in Poverty

• 22nd – Income Growth

• 49th – % of Adults in Fair or Poor Health

• 30th – Avg. Weekly Work Hours

• 29th – Restaurants per Capita

• 36th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated

The percentage of the population in poverty and adults in fair or poor health is alarming. We have a long way to go to combat the war on poverty in Kentucky. It's heartbreaking to see that so many of our neighbors are hurting.

MAIN FINDINGS

In order to determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economy, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life, and 5) Safety.

I still say Kentucky has the most genuine, and nicest people in the country! We need to come together and help those in need. Especially, in poor rural areas where the poverty rate increases every year. Whether you volunteer your time, donate money, have a fundraiser, or hold a food/clothing drive, there are many ways we can make Kentucky a better place. Giving back brings joy and a sense of well-being. #KentuckyProud