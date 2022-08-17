Tennessee Lake Resort Stands Up For Their Employees in Viral Facebook Post

In a world on fire with negativity, we see and sometimes experience anger, impatience, intolerance, and utter disrespect, every day. It makes things seem hostile and hopeless.

Get our free mobile app

We get angry at the littlest things and take them out on everyone around us. Even when we are on vacation or just a weekend getaway and supposed to be relaxing and having fun, we ruin it with our lack of empathy for those around us.

I saw this post on a Facebook group I belong to all about Norris Lake in LaFollette, Tennessee. It came from a place that sure serves lake goers with food, drink, activities, and fun. It's an amazing place to dock and stay.

The Shanghai Resort and Marina recently went through a major renovation and it now looks like something you would see in the Bahamas. The resort looks incredible and is ready to help you have an unforgettable time on the lake. The staff is well trained and eager to serve you and make you happy.

Why then are people so mean to the staff? Meanness, anger, and bullying happen everywhere and mainly to people who are just trying to do their job. Most of the time they have no control over what we are complaining about.

Shanghai Resort and Marina Shanghai Resort and Marina loading...

Cruel treatment of employees has gotten so bad at the Shanghai Resort and Marina that they feel they had to address it on their Facebook page. The resort is sticking up for its employees who are often high school and college-aged kids and the post is going viral for all the right reasons.

Here is what they posted on their Facebook status.

Just a reminder for those who are not familiar with Lake Life in Tennessee. Most of our staff, not just Shanghai, but almost ALL MARINAS have lost a majority of staff, with most of those being high school & college kids. If you are the type of person to make a 16-year hostess or 19-year-old server cry, we will take up for our staff. While we do strive to make sure everyone has a good time and a nice experience, there will be issues at any establishment. No single business will ever be able to run perfectly 100% of the time. Take a moment to consider a few things.

The resort went on to say,

1. The staff that is left are still majority children or young adults. Would you want someone yelling or cussing at your child, who chose to go to work that day? 2. They are all worked to death since there is much fewer staff. They are trying! 3. They can't help it if the wifi isn't working. It's not their fault we are on an hour wait. They can't help it if the electricity went out. 4. Staffing is incredibly difficult, especially when you have seasonal employees. Finding more staff at the end of a season is a struggle. 5. Please always ask for a Manager if you have issues, do not take your frustration out on a child.

Shanghai Resort and Marina Shanghai Resort and Marina loading...

You are on the LAKE! Sit back, relax, enjoy the views, sip on your beer, and take a deep breath. Any of us WORKING would trade shoes with you any day of the week. Life is short, be kind, and look at things from someone else's perspective. Cheers!

Falling Rock Park- La Grange, Kentucky

Cross A Suspension Bridge And Hike Unbelievable Trails In Indiana State Park