This year has been...interesting, for the Chicago White Sox. It's obvious that White Sox manager Tony LaRussa is in over his head with this ball club and things are NOT going to end up how they should. A butt load of talent on the team, but they just haven't lived up to expectations...THAT is the manager, folks.

Cleveland Indians v Chicago White Sox Getty Images loading...

Speaking of the manager, Tony has really pulled some head scratching blunders this year. Walking guys that shouldn't be walked. Pitching to guys in situations where they SHOULD be walked...and the big thing to me, simply not "managing" the nice amount of talent that ball club has...The post season should be a no-brainer, but now there's NO WAY they are involved in it.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

So here is the latest LaRussa moment. No, he didn't fall asleep in the dugout...AGAIN, this was a fan yelling at him (which happens all the time) but this time, Tony listened. Like looked at the fan, heard what he was yelling, and went with the fan's suggestion. What in the actual hell...

Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox Getty Images loading...

Here's the setup...a pinch runner was needed, to put some speed on the bases in a close ballgame versus the Houston Astros. Get a faster guy on base, then hopefully that baserunner can give the White Sox an advantage IF the ball is hit. OK, got it? Tony didn't get it, but this fan did...and Tony listened, check this out!