Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video

Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal.

Get our free mobile app

When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders around our backyard. Mom was an avid bird watcher who taught us to love and nurture the birds around our home, especially bluebirds and hummingbirds.

Because of that, I'm a member of the Evansville Area Birding Facebook Group. That is where I found this truly incredible video of, not just a couple of hummingbirds, but many hummingbirds going after a backyard birdfeeder. There are so many, the humming of their wings flapping sounds like a swarm of bees.

Watch.

Thank you to Heather Eble for letting me share her video with you. Heather has a love of hummingbirds that even surpasses my mom. Below, are some of her insightful hummingbird observations.

Having so many hummingbirds, you get to observe behaviors and patterns that others may not notice. Many people don’t realize that our adult males start migrating in July. By the end of the first week of August, most of my adult males have migrated south. Some years, I get down to only being able to spot a few adult males by the second week of August. Then, mid to late August, I’ll start seeing more adult males again as the ones that breed elsewhere have found their way to my feeders as they’re migrating south. They usually arrive skinny. Some stick around to gain some weight, and others are only here for a bit. Time flies by during hummingbird season, but I always see the signs when the first adult males are getting ready to leave. They start being a lot more territorial again. They’ll sit at a feeder most of the entire day, just leaving for a bit to chase another away or catch some protein. The closer it gets, the heavier they look and the less they’ll leave that feeder. The juveniles are the most fun to watch when they claim a feeder. They always seem to gain the most weight before leaving. Some get so fat that they fly low and slower at takeoff from a feeder. It’s kinda hilarious to watch. If they’re on my single port feeders that have a cable tie for a perch, they really start weighing down that perch. It’s super cute to see. It’s also a sad time. My feeder claimers get a bit pampered around here. I play musical feeders, especially during this part of the season. As I’m putting new nectar out, the claimed feeders get moved to a busy area so they can get emptied in a day. The freshest nectar goes to my territorial ones. It’s a bit more work but I think those with their days numbered here need some extra love and support.

See more photos and read more about Heather's passion for hummingbirds, HERE.

Canva Canva loading...

According to Bird Advisors, there are six types of hummingbirds found in Indiana.

Ruby-throated Hummingbird

Anna’s Hummingbird

Rufous Hummingbird

Black-chinned Hummingbird

Calliope Hummingbird

Mexican Violetear

It looks to me like Heather has all six types in her backyard. But, Heather says that she only has a lot of Ruby-throated Hummingbirds in her yard.

Watch the Incredible Birth of a Butterfly