Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana will be hosting a cornhole tournament to help raise money for girls in the Evansville area this August.

Cornhole might as well be America's newest favorite pass time. There are so many people (especially in our area) who are avid cornholers who love to play recreationally at home with friends, as well as compete in tournaments in the region. If you are one of those people who love playing the game, while giving back to the community, there is a cornhole tournament coming up that is just for you.

Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana Cornhole Tournament

According to Carol Seiler, a representative with Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana:

This will be one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. Money raised from this event will go towards our 2023 season that begins in February 2023. Money goes towards the program providing healthy snacks for the girls, materials, and shoes for all scholarships. All girls can participate in GOTR no matter their physical ability nor their inability to pay for the program. Financial aid is available through scholarships. Money raised from this event goes toward scholarships as well. The goal is to service potentially 7 schools in Vanderburgh County this year.

The cornhole tournament will be held at Farm 57 Market in Evansville on Saturday, August 27th with signups starting at 10 a.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m. There will be two separate tournaments being held at this event. You can sign up to play the Non-Competitive tournament for $20 per person or $40 per team with gift cards to be given out to the first place team. Those who are avid cornhole players can sign up for the Competitive tournament for $30 per person or $60 per team with a $500 payout for the first place team.

Pre-signups for the cornhole tournaments are now open through the links below. You can pay cash on the day of the event or via Paypay or Venmo.

For more information about the event and Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana visit https://www.gotrswin.org/News.

