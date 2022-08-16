‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville

A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season.

In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Each year, television networks and streaming services show the holiday classic, and it's always a pretty big deal. However, why not enjoy "A Charlie Brown Christmas" a little differently this year? Why watch it on TV when you can see the special brought to life right here in Evansville?

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" Live in Evansville

Charlie, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang will be taking the show on the road in 2022. "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage' will be coming to the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Indiana on December 2nd.

This show is a 90-minute musical based on the classic holiday special that allows audiences to discover the true meaning of Christmas right along with the Peanuts gang live on Stage. According to the Old National Events Plaza:

"A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage" includes all of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, plus more fun, more music and more Christmas spirit! After the final bow, the show crescendos into a joyful set of holiday music as the Peanuts gang sings traditional Christmas songs and carols.

Tickets for "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage" go on sale THIS Friday, August 19th at 10 a.m. at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office and Ticketmaster.

