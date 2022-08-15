10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois

Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out.

Get our free mobile app

But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.

Because of that, many restaurants are offering special deals, discounts, and even freebies as incentives to come by and let them help you celebrate Labor Day.

Ten places in the Tristate that are ready to serve you and help you save some money

Domino’s

The pizza franchise is still offering Weeklong Carryout Deal — get any pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99. (excludes XL and all specialty pizzas)

Canva Canva loading...

Firehouse Subs

Rewards members can earn double points on any purchases made Saturday, Sept 3d through Sept. 5th, Labor Day.

Krispy Creme

From August 30th to September 5th, customers who have at least one COVID vaccination shot can get TWO FREE doughnuts.

Canva Canva loading...

Panera

You can sign up for a Panera Coffee Subscription and get free coffee for one month. Sign-up ends Sept. 7th, 2022.

Baskin Robbins

Get a free scoop of ice cream when you download the app and create an account.

Canva Canva loading...

Subway

Through Sept. 29th, get 15% off any Footlong Sub with promo code 15OFF. Limit one per order. (offer excludes footlong pro and wraps)

Firehouse Subs

Rewards members get double points on any purchases made Saturday, Sept 3d through Sept. 5th, Labor Day.

Olive Garden

Customers can enjoy an extra take-home entrée for just $5. Pick up enough entrées for the whole family to enjoy at home. Chooses include Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, and Stuffed Fettuccine Alfredo. (My pick for the best deal!)

Canva Canva loading...

Wendy's

Now through Labor Day Wendy’s is offering a buy-one-get-one for $1 special. You can choose from five menu items, buy one at regular price and get the second one for just $1.

Red Lobster

Over the Labor day weekend, Red Lobster is offering Family Meal Deals. Starting at $30, you can choose from seven different family-sized meals that serve four. Most choices come with two family-sized sides and eight mouthwatering Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

If you know of any other Labor Day weekend restaurant deals, discounts or freebies, email them to me, HERE, so I can add them to the list.