Owensboro Author Jordan Wilson Talks About Updates with Jesus>Drugs Book and 2022 Unchained Concert Event

Jordan Wilson, Owensboro Author

Jordan Wilson had an encounter with Jesus Christ in March 2016 that he says changed his life forever. Since then, Jordan has put his faith into action and pursued God with all that he is. Jordan loves God and definitely loves people. This is evidenced in all that he does for the glory of God.

He turned his testimony into a book to help others that were struggling with addiction or serving time in jail. Jordan and his wife Kaley began sending copies of his book Jesus > Drugs: The Only War Won By Surrender to detention centers in Kentucky. Since his book was well received, he felt God was leading him to send every detention center in the United States a copy of his book. He trusted God in the process and put up a big map on his living room wall and began sending out his book.

Getting Jesus>Drugs to the People Who Need It the Most

With the help of supporters, he eventually sent out over 5000 copies of his book. The 700 Club found out Jordan was mailing out his book to every detention center and wanted him to share what God was leading him to do on their show.

Since then, God has opened up many doors of opportunities for Jordan to share his story with Churches and many detention centers. God certainly blesses our obedience and Jordan is living proof.

Donate a Book to an Inmate

You can donate a book to an inmate by donating to Jordan's GoFundMe.

Friends of Sinners 'Unchained" 2022 Event Details

Jordan wants everyone to know the Friends of Sinners biggest fundraiser, "Unchained Event," takes place on August 20th at Chautauqua Park. FOS will be smoking ribs and boston buttes that will be available to those who preorder. Ribs are $25 and buttes are $30. These will be available for pickup at the Unchained Event. You can send a check to Friends of Sinners at 320 Clay St. Owensboro, KY 42303 or stop by with cash.