Influencer Slammed for ‘Demanding’ Free Dog From Rescue Shelter

Often times there is a symbiotic relationship between an influencer and a specific brand, however, things can occasionally turn sour between the two.

The Mirror reports that an unknown influencer took to Reddit to share their experience and the reason why they are "demanding" a free dog for the work that they would do.

In their post, they said: "Hi. Are you guys keen on collaboration with me? I will be able to deliver one Instagram carousel post and one Instagram story post"

They continued: "You guys will need to sponsor me a puppy of my choice. Usually companies sponsor products and remuneration. The reason why I'm keen on this collaboration is because I'm looking for a buddy for my current dog."

Many did not see a problem with the influencer wanting to work with the charity, however, they did see a problem with them expecting a puppy for free.

One user said: "Most of the time those 'influencers' have fewer followers that the person or business they are asking something from."

Another user added: "Because those are the homes we want shelter dogs going to - people who saw one on their favorite influencer’s Instagram and go adopt one on a whim."

Finally, another user wrote: "You guys will need to sponsor me a puppy of my choice. Number one - that’s not asking, it’s demanding. Number two - she didn’t say the golden word, so that’s an automatic denial. And number three - I would be sorely tempted to red-pen the entire post, highlight all the grammatical errors, write 'denied' in large red letters and send it back to this obtuse doofus."

It is worth noting that this is not the only animal rescue that has been approached by influencers.

One rescue worker said: "As someone who runs part of a rescue we get weird s--- like this all the time. People drive me crazy."

As of reporting, it is unclear if the influencer went through with their plans to support the shelter.