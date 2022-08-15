MentorKids Kentucky Director Talks About Upcoming Fundraiser – The Rugged Race

Berly Tillman Sullivan has been the Executive Director of MentorKids KY for eight years. Anyone who knows Berly, knows that she is a ray of sunshine, quick on her feet, and determined to get the job done. She is passionate about serving kids and families through MentorKids Kentucky.

MentorKids Kentucky exists to positively impact the lives of kids, ages 6 to 14 years old, from single-parent and non-traditional households to promote academic excellence, character building, social responsibilities, relational and life skills development.

She knows through experience that mentoring a child makes a positive and lasting impact on their lives.

Nick Oller is the President of Independence Bank. He has been with the bank for twenty years, starting out as a bank teller. With hard work and dedication, Nick worked his way to the top of the banking corporation.

Both Berly and Nick work for amazing organizations that believe in family and faith. They believe in showing the love of Christ to others by being the hands and feet of Jesus as they serve people. Both are working together alongside Independence Bank and hundreds of volunteers and other organizations dedicated to making the MentorKids Rugged Race an event to remember!

The Rugged Race Info

The Rugged Race, presented by Independence Bank will take place on August 27th at Diamond Lake Resort, 7301 Hobbs Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301

Participants will experience a 5K race with 28 obstacles, including water crossing, barbed wire, rope climbs, mud, and much more!

The Elite category is for serious athletes ready to win, and the Ultimate category is for those who want to run as a team or just run for fun!

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal and t-shirt. Additional medals will be given to the overall male and female winners in the elite and ultimate categories, and a trophy will be given to the top team!

Rugged Kids is for ages 8-11, and Rugged Rascals is for ages 4-7.

Proceeds will help support the life-changing work done at MentorKids Kentucky.

The Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation is our Obstacle Sponsor!! The Rugged Rascals Fun Run is for ages 4 - 7 and will take place directly after the Rugged Kids race. The obstacles will be set up in the field close to the finish line, so spectators and parents will be encouraged to cheer them on!

To sign up, visit mentorkidsky.org/rugged-race or call MKK office at 270-926-6893.