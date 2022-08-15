Here’s Your Chance to Own An Established Downtown Evansville Italian Restaurant

Starting a business from scratch, and building a brand is a lot of work, especially in the restaurant arena. If you wanted to own a restaurant, purchasing an existing business with a built-in fan base would be a good way to start.

DiLegge’s Restaurant has been serving up authentic Italian dishes since 1983. Owner Dan DiLegge retired earlier this year, and devoted customers have missed dining inside, and enjoying favorite dishes like their baked ziti.

The area of 607 N. Main St. has been upgraded with sidewalks and a bike path.

Outdoor seating for up to 45, and beautiful flowering beds.

What Do You Get For The Asking Price?

The family is selling the business and the property, which includes an upstairs apartment, for $500,000. That seems reasonable, considering that DiLegge's has a built-in customer base, and many of the employees have expressed interest in working for a new owner. I would think that the upstairs apartment could be another source of income as an Airbnb.

Some Items Sold Separately

That asking price does not include the restaurant equipment or the three-way alcoholic beverage license, but you could buy all of it from the owner. The new owner also has the opportunity to purchase the original family recipes. This is probably a priceless investment if you want to carry on the same traditional Italian dishes.

You probably won't luck out and find the recipes in an armoire!

More Details

There is also a private Gondola Banquet Room, and plenty of parking is available around the restaurant. There is a shared kitchen, so adding a popular Ghost Kitchen could be another possibility for the new owner.

See the listing: Loop.Net

