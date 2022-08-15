Capri Sun Being Recalled Because it May Contain Cleaning Solution

If your children love drinking Capri Sun, you might want to be aware of a nationwide recall of the iconic beverage.

One of the most popular drinks, especially among children is Capri Sun. The plastic pouches in which you poke a straw through the top to indulge in the fruity beverage has been a staple for years now. However, if you have some at home, you might want to see if it has been affected by this recall.

Capri Sun Recall

The makers of Capri Sun, Kraft Heinz, have announced that they are recalling approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. This recall comes as a result of them possibly being contaminated with cleaning solution.

According to Kraft Heinz:

The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.

The company discovered this issue after several complaints from customers about the taste of the product being a little off. Kraft Heinz says that they are actively working with retailers and distributors to remove the potentially impacted products from circulation.

The “Best When Used By” date on the products is June 25, 2023. Anyone who discovers that they have one of the recalled beverages should not drink it. If you have one of recalled drinks, you can return it to the store where you bought it. Consumers can also contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

The following Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products are subject to the recall:

