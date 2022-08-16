Evansville Business Collecting Supplies for Families Affected by Weinbach Avenue Explosion

Almost one week after an explosion rocked the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, residents whose homes were damaged by the blast are in the process of trying to get back to some sense of normalcy. As those who can begin what will likely be a months-long process of repairing that damage (11 homes in the area were deemed "uninhabitable" by local authorities), they find themselves with an immediate need for everyday, essential items for their day-to-day lives.

Evansville Business Collecting Essential Items for Victims of Weinbach Avenue Explosion

If you'd like to help provide those items but aren't quite sure where to take them so they get to the residents who need them, Lawman Tactical is making it easy by accepting those items at their location on North Green River Road, roughly one block or so north of the intersection of Morgan Avenue.



The company is currently accepting the following items through this Friday (August 19th, 2022):

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

New Brooms and Mops

Shampoo

Condition

Razors

Lotion

Cotton Swabs (Q-Tips)

Cotton pads or makeup removal wipes

Hair ties

Trashbags

Ankle socks

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Food items with long shelf lives such as salt, pepper, and other seasonings

You can drop off your donations during normal business hours (9:00 AM until 6:00 PM).

Needs List Created for Vogel Elementary School Students and Families

Additionally, a Google Spreadsheet has been created listing the different types of clothing and sizes needed for the students and families who lost those items as a result of the blast. The list includes underwear, socks, pants, shirts, and shoes ranging in sizes from toddler sizes up to adult XXL. Those items can be delivered to the school office until the end of the school day on Wednesday (August 17th)

You can view the spreadsheet here.

[Sources: Lawman Tactical on Facebook / Vogel Elementary School on Facebook]

