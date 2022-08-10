*Update 8/10 @ 5:24 PM*

According to our media partner Eyewitness News, 3 victims are dead following this explosion. We'll keep you posted as we hear more, you can see the press conference from 5:00 PM here.

*Original article*

It has been reported by various media outlets that a house in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville has been completely destroyed by an explosion.

EvansvilleWatch Facebook page captured a photo of the damage and is currently on the scene. They have cautioned that EPD has roped off the entire area and emergency personnel, as well as Centerpoint Energy crews have responded.

Eyewitness News reported that the cause was most likely a gas leak and that the news crews had to be moved because a second leak was found.

BREAKING: SEE VIDEO FOOTAGE OF THE EXPLOSION HAPPEN:

Here's an aerial shot from Evansville Aerial.

The EVSC has reported that all students are safe. They are also discussing transportation since many roads are closed.

Students and staff at Vogel are safe following a house explosion a few blocks from the school. Many streets in the area are currently closed. This will impact dismissal. We are working closely with EPD on plans to dismiss students. More information to come as soon as possible.

Please avoid the area. We'll bring you updates as they become available.

