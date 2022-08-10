MMA Returns to Evansville + Will Include Appearance from UFC Hall-of-Famer Mark ‘The Hammer’ Coleman

MMA Returns to Evansville + Will Include Appearance from UFC Hall-of-Famer Mark &#8216;The Hammer&#8217; Coleman

'Godfather of Ground and Pound'

Mark 'The Hammer" Coleman was a gold-medal Olympic wrestler before becoming the first-ever UFC Heavy Weight Champion, taking the title on February 7, 1997. Known as the "Godfather of Ground and Pound," Coleman became the Pride Fighting Championships Open Weight Grand Prix champion in 2000, according to his Official Facebook page.

Meet The Hammer

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Mark 'The Hammer' Coleman will be in Evansville, Indiana signing autographs and taking photos. He will be on hand as a guest of the Southern Indiana Combat Productions MMA event, "In The Beginning" taking place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the heart of downtown Evansville.

In The Beginning

Pro and Amateur MMA action makes its return to the River City. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the lineup for "In The Beginning" will include:

  • Main Event: James 'The Concrete Kid" Shaffer Vs.
    "Cadillac" Zack Davis
  • Co-Main Event: Dimitri Niforos vs Andrew Havener
  • Amateur: Jayden Goudy vs Gage Mitchell
  • Amateur: Decariye Rosby vs Trevor Rickard

Southern Indiana Combat Productions

Southern Indiana Combat Productions is a promotion company specializing in MMA events in the Evansville area. According to their Facebook page, the management team for Southern Indiana Combat Productions has more than thirty years of experience in the world of MMA production and promotion.

