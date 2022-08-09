Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it.

Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.

I can remember seeing a violinist like this a year or two ago at Target on Evansville's east side. The guy was really good, playing current hits on his violin over a PA system. He was getting a lot of attention from people in the parking lot, and I am sure received some cash donations as well. As I was writing this, one of my co-workers, Leslie Morgan shared with me a similar experience she had not too long ago in Owensboro:

I saw a man and a woman playing the violin with an amp at the Kroger on Frederica St. in Owensboro. It was weird but sounded really good. If they hadn’t been across the parking lot, I probably would have given them some money. They sounded amazing.

Violinists like this might put out beautiful music and their sign/story might move you, there might be more than what meets the eye there.

Get our free mobile app

Police Issue Warnings On Violinist Scammers

There are a lot of talented musicians who perform on the streets for tips. However, there are also some really good scam artists out there as well. There have been reports nationwide of violinists performing in parking lots of local big-box stores and supermarkets. These people are playing an electric violin over a PA system with signs asking for money for various reasons ranging from rental assistance to needing money to cover medical expenses. The thing is, they aren't actually playing the violin. The music is all on a track that is being played through the PA system.

This is a scam, and police are urging you not to give them money. The Crestview Police Department says this is "a national violin-playing organized scam. The group uses intimidation and distraction techniques to pressure people into giving them money."

Reports in many states including Texas, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and many cities in Florida. Perhaps the people that were spotted in Evansville, Indiana and Owensboro, Kentucky were both a part of this scam.

While it is not illegal for someone to pretend to play an instrument and ask for tips, it is illegal if the store that they are playing in front of asks them to leave and they don't. In any event, police urge people to think twice about who they donate to in situations like this.

10 Indiana Laws You Don't Know You're Breaking

13 Stupid Illinois Laws