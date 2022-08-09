Southwire in Hawesville Steps Up to Help Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims
There's just something about Southwire in Hawesville. They always find a way to give back to those in need. They've been doing it for so long, so it's no surprise they want to give back to those impacted by the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Here's how you can help your fellow neighbors through Southwire’s Project GIFT on Friday.
I remember waking up two weeks ago to learn that catastrophic flooding engulfed entire towns in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor declared a state of emergency after roads, businesses, churches, schools, and homes were swept away. More than three dozen people lost their lives in the aftermath. There's still a long way to go with flooding relief and recovery efforts, but many volunteers and donors are stepping up to help those who need it the most. You can help ease the pain of those victims that are spread across 5 counties in Eastern Kentucky. Many of your favorite country music stars like Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers have volunteered to help their fellow Kentuckians with the cleanup efforts across the state. Alabama donated $25,000 to help in the rebuilding process. You can help too! Here's how.
DISASTER RELIEF DRIVE WITH SOUTHWIRE IN HAWESVILLE
I love my friends at Southwire in Hancock County. They always help families in need through Christmas Wish every year. We know we can count on their amazing team. So, it's no surprise they want to help our Kentucky communities rebuild after the disastrous flooding.
In late July, devastating flooding raged through communities in eastern Kentucky. With already 37 confirmed deaths and hundreds more who are unaccounted for, the region is facing a long, heartbreaking road to recovery. In response, Southwire’s Project GIFT will be collecting monetary donations in conjunction with a local collection of supplies hosted by Southwire's facility in Hawesville, Ky.
ESSENTIAL NEEDS TO DONATE
Donations will be collected at Sam's Club in Owensboro on Friday, August 12th, 2022, from 8 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. You can drop off items at Sam's Club, or make a much-needed monetary donation. You can also donate gift cards to help these families.
Soap, body wash, bath wipes, and facial tissue
Diapers
Blankets
Toothbrushes and toothpaste
Hand sanitizer
Feminine hygiene products
Shampoo and conditioner
Beverages (water)
Non-perishable food items
Hairbrushes and combs
Disposable razors and shaving cream
Pet Food
Deodorant
First aid kits
Coolers & Ice
Fans and dehumidifiers
There are medical supply needs as well. Get the list of how you can help HERE.
MONETARY DONATIONS NEEDED
When it comes to helping flood victims get back on their feet, please consider giving a monetary donation. Money is needed to help with home repairs for damage not covered by insurance, food, shelter, and everyday supplies.
An online portal for credit card donations is available through the Community Foundation of West Georgia by visiting their website: https://cfwg.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1396.
If donating through this site, please indicate that the donation is for Kentucky Disaster Relief in the notes section.