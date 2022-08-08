When people are in need of help you should find ways to use your resources, gifts, and talents to help.

That is exactly what a Kentucky wedding cake and dessert chef is doing to help the victims of the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Alisha Hardison the chef behind Dalishas Bakery and Cafe, on Facebook, specializes in wedding cakes & creating a large variety of desserts, and wants to give back t those who need so much help, right now. She is using her amazing skills to give us something, too.

As I watched another catastrophic event unfold in our state, I wanted to give back in the best way that I knew how…through food and community. I will be teaching a virtual Bourbon Peach Shortcake class on Sunday, August 14th at 2:30 pm CST through Zoom. This class is a DONATION-based class where 100% of all donations will go directly to the Eastern KY Flood Relief Fund. I will also be donating an additional $100 on top of the amount that you all so graciously give. You'll get to have some fun slinging flour, peaches, and bourbon while giving back to those who are in need. Win-Win, right? You DO NOT need to be a baker to enjoy this class! I'd love it if you would bake along with me, but feel free to simply watch if that's what you prefer (even if it's just to hear this southern accent everyone always comments about). In addition to receiving my recipe for this delicious summer dessert, you'll also get the video replay!

I love this idea so much. You can learn to bake like an expert. What an incredibly generous thing Alisha is doing. God bless her.

