Get a Sneak Peek at the New Arcade Coming to Boonville

Boonville, Indiana will soon be home to a new arcade that the whole family can enjoy!

When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.

Gregg Staten and his wife, Maira, wanted to do something for the kids of Boonville. As parents of two teenagers, they wanted to help provide a safe place for kids in town, as opposed to having to drive out of town, to just be a kid, and even help keep some kids out of trouble. So, they decided that place should be an arcade.

Located on the corner of North 3rd and Sycamore Streets, Handley's House of Fun will be a place that will surely be the newest hotspot in town that kids and families will want to frequent. Gregg recently gave me a tour of the building, located across from the old Salvation Army, and he has put a lot of time and effort into making this place look awesome. Inside, you will find several arcade games, prize games, video game consoles, a virtual reality ride, and even a virtual reality room. Take a look at the photos below for a sneak peek at what you can expect at Handley's House of Fun:

The Staten's are working on the final touches of the arcade. More details will be released soon as far as renting the venue for parties, prices, features, and opening date. Stay up to date with the latest information on Boonville's newest arcade by following them on Facebook.

