Southern Indiana Police Remind Motorists to Be Alert For School Zones and Busses
If you don't have kids in school, you might not even realize the schools are back in session this week. It certainly seems like the school year starts earlier every year. Before I go into a 'Back in my day' rant, let's get to the information you need to keep in mind during the school year.
Memorize This Important Graphic
As school begins Monday, the Evansville Police Department wants to remind motorists to be alert to all traffic laws but especially as they apply to school zones. Officers will enforce traffic laws to ensure student safety and follow up on motorists who run school bus STOP arms through information provided by bus drivers and/or bus cameras.In 2019, Indiana lawmakers approved tougher penalties for drivers who pass school buses with extended stop arms. Violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000 or have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to a year for the secondThe safety of students’ school day travel is very important and something that all local law enforcement takes very seriously. Please do your part in making sure that this school year is a safe one.
Every Parent With Little Ones Is Feeling This
Jason Woebkenberg is the Chief Communications Officer with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, so we took our list of questions to him.
10 Fun Facts About School to Make You Think
Our kids are heading back to school. That means loading onto the big yellow bus. But do you know why it's yellow? Keep reading to find the answer to that and other fun facts about school.
13 Old School Games Worth Playing Again
Relive 1980s Elementary School Gym Class
If you are a Generation X or Millenial like me, you likely have some strong memories of gym class. Either you loved it or hated it. I made some fun memories and built character and muscle, but I'm really glad I never have to go back and face some of these things again! And I know my teachers did their best to make gym enjoyable and teach us life skills. They succeeded - this is all in good fun. And, hopefully, future generations will get to thoroughly enjoy some of these as much as I did!