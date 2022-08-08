If you are a Generation X or Millenial like me, you likely have some strong memories of gym class. Either you loved it or hated it. I made some fun memories and built character and muscle, but I'm really glad I never have to go back and face some of these things again! And I know my teachers did their best to make gym enjoyable and teach us life skills. They succeeded - this is all in good fun. And, hopefully, future generations will get to thoroughly enjoy some of these as much as I did!