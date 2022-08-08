As Lewisport continues to show substantial growth, a Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is about to open. The new store will help expand shopping options for residents in the community.

Barb Birgy/WBKR Barb Birgy/WBKR loading...

It seems everywhere we turn lately dollar-store chains are popping up. They're making their way into just about every rural community in the country. They carry groceries, home goods, party supplies, alcohol, and more. It's like a one-stop shop right out your back door. You can get your everyday household needs without driving into the city. When my husband drives home from our Ohio County property, he always stops in Dollar General off 231 in Utica. He always walks through the door with multiple yellow grocery bags filled with snacks. Chris Arnold is a big snacker!

Get our free mobile app

Barb Birgy/WBKR Barb Birgy/WBKR loading...

When I was driving down Hwy 60 in Hancock County, I saw the sign in the distance. Last year, I heard about the new Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo stores. In case you didn't know, Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015. This year, they plan to open 400 combo stores in rural towns across the country. Lewisport is one of their newest locations.

FAMILY DOLLAR/DOLLAR TREE COMBO STORE OPENING IN LEWISPORT

A new Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is opening between Hancock Bank and Los Nopales Mexican Restaurant off U.S. Hwy 60 in Lewisport. The outside of the building looks great. The inside looks finished and just needs to be loaded with merchandise. The hopeful opening day is set for Monday, August 15th, 2022. I haven't seen anything that states otherwise. One half of the store will be a Family Dollar and the other half will be a Dollar Tree. What a cool concept!

It’s two great stores coming together — Family Dollar, ready to meet your family’s needs, alongside Dollar Tree, with its thrilling offerings in seasonal, party, and crafting — to help you celebrate life’s occasions.

Barb Birgy/WBKR Barb Birgy/WBKR loading...

FAMILY DOLLAR/DOLLAR TREE COMBO STORE HIRING

As you can imagine, any new store needs employees to help operate it. The Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is hiring for various positions. They need to hire some cashiers. If you need a new job or want to make a job change, here's your chance.

JOB DESCRIPTION

As a Family Dollar Customer Service Representative, you will be responsible for providing exceptional service to our customers. Key priorities include greeting customers, assisting them with a selection of merchandise, completing transactions, and answering questions regarding the store and merchandise.

Principle Duties and Responsibilities:

• Provides customer engagement in a positive and approachable manner.

• Assists in maintaining a clean, well-stocked store for customers during their shopping experience.

• Helps in the unloading of merchandise from delivery trucks, organizes merchandise, and transports merchandise from the stockroom to the sales floor.

• Independently stocks shelves and recovers merchandise in the store.

• Accurately handles customer funds and processes transactions using the POS system.

• Remains constantly aware of customer activity to ensure a safe and secure shopping environment.

• Performs all other duties as assigned in order to maintain an effective and profitable store operation.

Barb Birgy/WBKR Barb Birgy/WBKR loading...

FAMILY DOLLAR/DOLLAR TREE COMBO STORE LOCATION

The new store will be located at 8240 Us Highway 60 W in Lewisport, Kentucky 42351. You can find it located between Hancock Bank and Los Nopales Mexican Restaurant off U.S. Hwy 60 in Lewisport. Super easy to find whether you're coming from Tell City, Hawsville, or Maceo.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Take a look at the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree Combo Store in Brinkley, AR. They opened recently, and this could be what the Lewisport location may look like!

I have never seen a Dollar Tree/Family Dollar combination store in one building. In, Detroit, Michigan I used to see Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Stores across the street, or half a mile or a mile apart from each other. Finding a Dollar Tree/Family Dollar Store is an excellent video. - David Squires

This was pretty cool to see. Like many others have stated, I've never seen a combination Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store before. Make sense since Dollar Tree owns Family Dollar. I wonder if they'll open more like this. - Benjamin Velez