Warrick County Sheriff Seeking Witnesses to Accident Leading to the Death of a 4-Year-Old Child

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses to the accident resulting in the death of a 4-year-old boy around 4:00 AM Monday morning.

According to a report the Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook Monday afternoon, Central Dispatch received a call from a driver saying they had just struck a child with their vehicle on Highway 66 near the intersection of Outer Lincoln Avenue (pictured, above).

Our media partner, Eyewitness News reported earlier in the day the child was in a lane of traffic when they were struck by the vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office says the child was pronounced dead at the scene and "was staying with his mother and her boyfriend at a nearby business and had wandered out of the business in the night while the adults were asleep." He was struck in the westbound lane east of the Lincoln Avenue intersection. Investigators say they believe drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident.

As the Sheriff's Office continues its investigation, it is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact them at 812-897-6180. They did not provide specifics on the type of information they are looking for.

[Source: Warrick County Sheriff's Office on Facebook / Eyewitness News]