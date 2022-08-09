Baby Indiana Groundhog Nibbling on Broccoli is Too Adorable [VIDEO]

Groundhogs are most famous for predicting how long winter will last and making underground tunnels with mounds of dirt littering your well-manicured yard. We rarely see them enjoying a little family time in the backyard.

But, that is exactly what is happening in this video I found on Viral Hog. A family in Morgantown, Indiana fed an absolutely adorable baby groundhog in their backyard and my heart is melting.

Here is what the family had to say about Stewie,

Stewie is 8 weeks old in this video, eating whole veggies, which was new for her. I would provide her with many options not knowing what she would eat or like. Here she is showing that broccoli was a must on the menu moving forward! This video was taken outside of her first attempt at a burrow, located under our steps in the front of the house. You can see how she trusts me to pet her while she eats, starting at a very young age.

Can you domesticate a wild groundhog?

Watching the video, I was amazed that the groundhog let them pet her. I've rarely seen a groundhog above ground, no less eating out of a bowl and letting me get close enough to pet.

So, can they be domesticated and even trained?

Even so, some states ban having rodents, such as a groundhog, as a pet. Check your state's guidelines and pet restrictions before you try to train a groundhog to be your family pet.

Three things that might surprise you about groundhogs?

According to blogs.scentificamerican.com,

- Look up! Though they spend most of their time on or under the ground, groundhogs can also climb trees.

- Eskimo kisses. Groundhogs greet each other with an odd variation of the Eskimo kiss: one groundhog approaches and touches his or her nose to the mouth of the second groundhog. Or, as scientists call it, they make "naso-oral contact."

- Sometimes called 'Whistle Pigs.' The name whistle-pig comes from the fact that, when alarmed, a groundhog will emit a high-pitched whistle as a warning to the rest of his or her colony.

