We all deal with times when we aren't happy and just don't feel like ourselves. It's often called "feeling blue," or being "down in the dumps." For most of us, better days come along and those feelings eventually pass. However, for some, those feelings never pass and only grow stronger and stronger as time moves on, leaving them feeling like the only way to end the suffering is by committing suicide. The ripple effect of which creates pain and suffering for the loved ones they leave behind. One Henderson non-profit organization is giving those loved ones an opportunity to remember those they lost to suicide while reminding those who may be having those thoughts that life is worth living and there are those who are ready to help.

Infinite Hope Hosting Suicide Remembrance Event in Henderson on September 17th

Educational and Creative composition with the message Stop Suicide filipefrazao loading...

According to statistics from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), suicide claimed the lives of 45,979 Americans in 2020 with men nearly four times more likely to commit suicide than women. Meanwhile, 1.2 million others attempted suicide making it the 12th leading cause of death in the country.

Kentucky ranks in the top half of states when it comes to the number of lives lost to suicide (19th to be exact). Here's a look at the state's numbers courtesy of the AFSP:

Click on the image to view full-size version

Infinite Hope's remembrance event for survivors of suicide loss at Central Park in downtown Henderson will give those who have lost a family member or close friend to suicide the opportunity to celebrate their life and honor their memory with signs displaying photos of those individuals as well as a butterfly release. The event begins at 6:00 PM that evening and will also feature live music from Maggie Hollis, guest speakers, food from Tacoholics, and the presence of Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center. If you have lost someone close to you from suicide and would like to participate, Infinite Hope encourages you to contact them by September 12th at either care@infinitehopekentucky.com or 800-921-9431.

Suicide Prevention Hotline

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, there is help. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by simply dialing 988 from any phone, or by visiting 988lifeline.org.

988lifeline.org 988lifeline.org loading...

[Sources: Infinite Hope on Facebook / American Foundation for Suicide Prevention / 988lifeline.org]

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep