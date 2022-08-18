Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun

Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all.

WHAT IS THE MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL?

Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

If you have never been to the festival here is just a little bit about it according to their Facebook page;

The Owensboro Multicultural Festival is an annual festival celebrating diversity, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church. Each year we gather to learn and listen, reaching beyond ourselves to make our community a better place to live.

OMCF FB OMCF FB loading...

A LIST OF ACTIVITIES

Whether you come for the food, fun, or entertainment you are going to absolutely enjoy every bit of it all. We always found that we would show up to try the food and end up staying because someone we knew was performing on stage.

Get our free mobile app

OMCF FB OMCF FB loading...

The events totally free and everyone is invited to attend. This year's theme is "We're Better Together".

LIST OF FOOD VENDORS WHO WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE

Hello Pop, Indian Tacos by Noble Character, Filipino Cuisine, Pupuseria Salvadoreña El Buen Pastor, Freaky Tiki Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Jamaican Yard vibes, Owensboro Karen Restaurant, Follow the Smoke, and Thai Food Owensboro.

All of these sound delicious so bring extra cash to try them all out.