Indiana Ranked Second Worst State For Potholes

We are gearing up for pothole season in Indiana with all of this winter weather we are having, and as it turns out, Indiana is one of the worst states for them.

We've all been on roads here in the area where we would have to swerve just to make sure we don't hit potholes. I can think of several roads that I dread driving on for that very reason. They really start showing their ugly faces this time of year. Potholes form during winter and early spring due to the temperature changing like crazy. For those who don't know, potholes form when snow and ice melts and seep through the road. Then, when the temperature drops again, the water in the grown begins to freeze. Once that happens, it begins to expand and causes the road to start cracking, thus leading to those dreaded potholes.

According to a new report from QuoteWizard.com, Indiana was ranked as the second-worst state for potholes. Are you surprised?

Indiana Is A Bad State For Potholes

QuoteWizard.com looked at Google search statistics dating all the way back to 2004 to look for searches for pothole-related complaints to collect data. The worst state for potholes was Washington, but Indiana wasn't too far behind. We see them all of the time on roads that we drive on every day.

We all know that sound and feeling of hitting a pothole. That cluck and bump when you hit a pothole can be jarring for several reasons. It can catch you off guard especially if you didn't see the pothole coming, then you start to wonder if it caused any damage to your vehicle. As you know, hitting a pothole can cause a lot of damage with a hefty repair cost. Hitting a pothole can pop your tire, damage your wheel and rims, throw off your alignment, ruin the engine or exhaust system, and ruin your vehicle's shocks and struts. None of that is anything you want to have to repair. To give you an idea of how much repairs from potholes will cost you, QuoteWizard.com reports that the average repair bill for pothole accidents is around $306. That's a good chunk of change!

How To Report Potholes

We have several potholes here in the Evansville area that needs to be repaired, with more that will pop up after this winter weather we are currently experiencing. Street Maintenance Departments are continuously patching and repairing potholes, but if you find some in Evansville that need to be repaired, you can easily report them by calling 812-435-6000 or using #evvpotholes.

(H/T- QuoteWizard.com)

