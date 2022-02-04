2022 St. Jude Radiothon Total Announced

For the second year in a row, we weren't sure how things were going to go with our annual St. Jude Radiothon. In 2021, the COVID pandemic was still raging as vaccines were only available to select groups of people (those over 60, essential workers, etc.) and we were still several weeks away from them being available to the general public. The economy was still struggling as many Tri-State residents continued to deal with job loss or a reduction in their work hours. This year, Mother Nature tried her hardest to throw a wrench into our fundraising efforts by dumping freezing rain, sleet, and a little snow on us closing schools and businesses across the area. A large part of our listening comes from people listening in their cars while they're headed to wherever they need to go, so if no one is going anywhere because there's nowhere to go that means they're likely weren't hearing the stories of hope we were sharing from St. Jude and therefore not grabbing their phone to become a Partner in Hope. Long story longer, we were prepared for fewer donations than you had given us in previous years which would have been perfectly understandable considering the circumstances. Fortunately, that turned out not to be the case.

Frankly, shame on us for even thinking you'd let a little ice, sleet, and snow stop you from helping the patients at St. Jude beat cancer. You'd think we've learned by now the heart and compassion of the Tri-State can't be stopped by anything. And, you proved that yet again over the past two days.

When all was said and done, you joined the fight against childhood cancer to the tune of $86,795 which is nothing short of incredible! We can't thank you enough for your contributions. Our job is to simply deliver the message of St. Jude over the two-day Radiothon, ultimately it's up to you to call in and become a Partner in Hope, which clearly you did! Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!

Even though this year's Radiothon may be over, that doesn't mean you still can't become a Partner in Hope. Help save lives anytime by making your commitment to ending childhood cancer with St. Jude through one of the options below.

