Don’t Fall For This Fake Apple Support Scam, Like I Almost Did – See the Texts

I tell you, it's never ending. Scammers are tireless in their attempts to steal your identity and your money. They are now going so far as to make you think they are Apple Support, but they are far from it.

Take a look at a recent text message I received from these bogus Apple impersonators.

Notice, below, I have turned my automatic updates ON, so my phone updates automatically.

It's so crazy to think that some scammer is trying to make you think the are Apple. I can't believe I almost clicked the link. But, because I almost clicked it, I had to do more research to share with you so you will never be tempted to click the link.

Here is what I found out.

Is this text legit about my Apple ID & Password?

I found the answers in an Apple discussion room through Apple's website. Looks like I wasn't the only one getting these sorts of text messages.

Basically Apple support would never contact you about any issue, including AppleID issues unless you contacted them first. So the only time you’ll know there is a legitimate issue with your AppleID is when you try to login to some Apple Service and get an error and cannot do so. Then you could post the issue here for help or contact Apple support directly. - Micheal B.

He also went on the say,

Note that your AppleID password never expires. It is entirely at your discretion how often or frequently you choose to change it. - Micheal B.

How to tell if the suspicious texts, phone calls or voicemails are not Apple

TechJT offered this info in regards to texts, phone calls and voicemails.

...if you get a message 81961, and it says “Your Apple ID verification code is… and show 6 random numbers, that is fake. I know that this is fake is because if you really need a verification code, you would get a full screen pop-up that says “Some one is trying to log into you Apple ID, and then show you a city and state like San Diego, California. Also, you are probably going to get a call from “Apple”. Make sure to let this phone call ring or just decline. Then, look at the number. If it is (866) 275-****, it is not Apple. As far as I know, Apple has no reason to call you. You only call them. If Apple does call you, there number is 800–692–****.

Scammers may spoof legitimate company phone numbers and use flattery and threats to pressure you into giving them information, money, and even iTunes gift cards. If you get an unsolicited or suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be from Apple, just hang up.

If you receive any of these kinds of scamming tricks from any company, not just Apple, you should report them to the Federal Trade Commission (U.S. only) at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov or to your local law enforcement agency.

Oh by the way, it looks like Dr. Oz wants to help me too, LOL

SCAM ALERT: Text Scams That Look Legit Are On The Rise Involving Apple, FedEx, Food Stamps and More

