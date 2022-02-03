SKEETER is our Thursday Pet of the Week, from It Takes a Village, and his story is kind of a sad one. SKEETER has spent over a decade with his previous owner - unfortunately, that owner recently passed away. Now, SKEETER is hoping to find a loving home that's not afraid to adopt a senior fella like himself.

For the time being, SKEETER really needs a foster home, at least until ITV gets all of his vetting needs tended to. The fact is, he does not belong in a shelter - he would be much more comfortable in a home, even if temporarily.

Fosters are always needed, not just for SKEETER, but for as many ITV animals as possible. If you would be interested in fostering, please fill out the foster application.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

