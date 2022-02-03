Kentucky Dog Doesn’t Want Anybody and I Mean Anybody To Touch His Snow Shovel [WATCH]

A big part of the center of the country, including the Tristate is getting a big dose of ice and snow. Not as nearly as much snow as the Blizzard of '78 or the ice storm of '09, but still winter precipitation that is wreaking havoc for the area in terms of travel. But, at home, Tank and I say, bring it on. We love it.

I'm like the only one at my house that loves snow and ice. Let's be clear, though. I only like the way the ice makes everything look. The snow, well, the snow I can't get enough of. The more snow, the better for me. I love everything about it.

I would go as far to say that I prefer the snow to the sun and the cold to the hot. It's an unpopular opinion, I get it. But, for me, you won't see me laying on the beach when I retire, you will see me in the mountains, enjoying the view and having snowball fights.

After seeing how much a Henderson, KY dog loves the snow, too, I think I have found my new best friend and doggie soul mate.

Tank, is a very handsome and charming 7 1/2 year old dog, loves the snow so much, he will try to hide the snow shovel. He wants the snow to stay right where it is and no body better touch it.

if you DO find the shovel, he will try to bury it so you will never find it. THAT is how much Tank loves snow. Watch him him practice his backyard snow preservation and protection.

Snow Sergeant Tank is ready.

Thank you to my Facebook friend, Wendy, for sharing Tank's adventures with us.

