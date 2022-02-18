One Crazy Indiana Law That Most of Us, If Not All of Us, Are Guilty of Breaking

It's crazy to think that the fact that I don't spend a lot of time breaking this law is the reason my husband isn't married to someone else.

You notice I said I don't spend a lot of time breaking this law. Sadly, I'm ashamed to say, I break it more than I would like to admit. I think we all do. The law we are breaking is spreading or using gossip. One of the things my husband liked about me was that I really tried to refrain from any kind of gossip. I just did less than his other prospects. I still did it and do it still, on occasion. Gossip.

Yes, you read it right gossip or gossiping is against the law in Indiana.

Gossip is illegal?

Yes! Well, in Indiana, anyway.

According to zippia.com, Spiteful gossip or talking behind someone’s back is illegal in Indiana.

Gossiping is a common, albeit probably distasteful, activity that people of all ages participate in. However, if you’re caught saying something rude behind someone’s back or chit-chatting about their lives in Indiana, you might end up with a criminal record.

Can I sue someone who is gossiping about me?

If someone just talks crap about you, that really is hard to prove in court.It becomes a he said, she said, or she said, she said, etc. But, if it's written down, and you have evidence, you might have a case. Nolo.com says,

Written defamation is called "libel," while spoken defamation is called "slander." Defamation is not a crime, but it is a "tort" (a civil wrong, rather than a criminal wrong). A person who has been defamed can sue the person who did the defaming for damages.

Is there more than one form of gossip?

You realize gossip is both a noun and a verb. If you talk about how your girl's weekend was a hot bed of gossip, that is a noun. If you are referring to how you and your friends were gossiping over the weekend, that is a verb.

Either way, it's against the law in Indiana.

How do we stop gossiping?

Most of us are guilty of breaking this law, but we can try harder to not break it.

More weird things that are banned or against the law in Indiana, according to onlyinmystate.com.

It's illegal to back into a parking spot.

It's illegal to sniff glue.

You can be fined for using profanity.

You can't be hypnotized without a medical referral.

Smoking is prohibited in the capitol building, unless you are in session. LOL

It's illegal to sell cars on Sunday.

Waitresses aren't allowed to carry drinks into a bar or restaurant.

