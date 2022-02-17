At what point did gender reveals become such a big thing? Don't get me wrong, I have no problem with expectant parents making a big deal about finding out if they're having a boy or girl - I just don't remember that being a regular occurrence when my kids were born. These days, just about everyone does something special to reveal the gender of their baby. Seems like more times than not, though, we end up seeing the gender reveal fails, which can be good for a laugh.

How about some footage of a successful gender reveal, and a really cool one at that? Pigeon Forge and neighboring Gatlinburg, TN will always hold a special place in my heart - my wife and I honeymooned there - so I am more than glad to share the story of this young couple. The parents-to-be decided to reveal the gender of their baby with the help of a beautiful fountain located at The Island in Pigeon Forge, a new retail and entertainment center in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains. We see the couple standing next to the water, watching streams of pink and blue shoot up from the fountain. Amy Grant's "Baby, Baby" playing over the speakers adds a perfect little touch - in fact, the water and the music are synced up just right to add to the anticipation. Back and forth it goes, pink then blue, then pink and then blue again - sometimes both of them at the same time. I don't even know this couple, but the suspense is killing me! No spoiler warning is needed here, I'm not gonna ruin it for you. See the big reveal for yourself below.

Maybe you're thinking that using the fountain would be a cool way to reveal your baby's gender, and you'd be right - that coolness comes with a price though. According to The Island's website, you can plan a gender reveal at either the fountain or the Great Smokey Mountain Wheel, but it'll cost you $1,000. What do you think, is it worth it?

Get our free mobile app

Other Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg Attractions Worth Visiting

Take A Look Inside Ripley's Aquarium in Gatlinburg When vacationing in Gatlinburg it is a must that you visit Ripley's Aquarium. Here are the Top 3 things our family enjoyed the most during our visit.