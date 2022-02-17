Indiana Animal Rescue Looking for a Loving Home for This Sweet Senior Pitty

Our Pet of the Week, from It Takes a Village, is a sweet old gal named TINK. She is an 8-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix, weighing in just under 50 pounds. Our friends at ITV tell us that TINK is old enough to want to chill when you want to chill, but she still has enough pep in her step to go for a walk or hike if you want to.

TINK has been a busy lady lately - she helped delivered roses on Valentine's Day before making a brief TV appearance (and getting a bunch of tummy rubs from the camera operators). TINK is popular with ITV's rent-a-dog program too. In fact, she recently enjoyed a day away from the rescue center with a renter who said, "TINK was super chill on our walk and an excellent car rider. She was a slow walker and just enjoyed sniffing everything, but she seemed just as happy sitting in the backseat taking in the sights and smells. Once she tired out from walking, we drove laps around the park until she fell asleep." Sounds like a pretty perfect doggy date.

Pet of the Week TINK It Takes a Village

Schedule a time to visit ITV and have a meet & greet with TINK, to see if she would be a good fit for your home. Before you do that, go ahead and fill out an online adoption or foster application.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

