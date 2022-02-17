Calling all adults who love to dance! There's a new pop/hip hop class that just came to Owensboro and we are ready to totally bust a move up in a piece.

DANCING IS IN MY BLOOD

Y'all Angel here and I think I danced straight up out of my momma's tummy when I was born. At least I have been dancing for as long as I can remember. I started dancing dance classes at the ripe young age of two and it's just always been a part of my life. From classes to becoming a choreographer it is kind of like second nature so naturally, I am super excited about this class.

TEACHER & CLASS INFORMATION

Kelsey Trunnell will be instructing each class and she is super excited to welcome everyone. Classes will take place at Musick Studios 411 W. 2nd Street in Downtown Owensboro on Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. It's only $5 a class. No registration is required.

A GREAT FORMER EXPERIENCE

A few years ago Musick Studios hosted Turnt Up Tuesdays and it was an absolute blast. I was invited by my best friend, Blake, and we burned some serious calories but it didn't feel like it even a little bit. The best part was everyone was at different levels in the class and they took the time to teach us all the dance moves multiple times and then we went through the dances so we could get comfortable going all out. By the end each time I was drenched in sweat. My body was in the best shape during that summer and it felt amazing.

