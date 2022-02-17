If the picture above doesn't make your mouth instantly water, this article isn't for you. However, if you look at that picture and the first thought that enters your head is, "I must have it. Tell me where I can get it, and tell me right freaking NOW!", then read on, my friend.

This mac-and-cheesy, barbecue-y (if that's not a word, it should be), grilled masterpiece is appropriately named the "BBQ Burrito." It is the brainchild of Josh Bennett, owner, operator, and BBQ CEO (a title I just made up) of ChefWhat's BBQ & More about a block west of Green Street at 422 7th Street in downtown Henderson.

The BBQ Burrito features Josh's delicious pulled pork, his homemade macaroni and cheese, baked beans, and a healthy drizzle of his Momma's BBQ Sauce.

ChefWhat BBQ & More via Facebook ChefWhat BBQ & More via Facebook loading...

I'll take two, please. On second thought, make it seven. That way I have one for every day of the week.

The newest addition to the menu came from Josh literally playing with his food. Which, if you follow the restaurant's Facebook page, you know he does quite a bit. Scroll through his posts and you'll see a number of concoctions he whips up on the spot just to see what happens. Like this brisket quesadilla...

...or this cheeseburger that has, well, everything on it.

Some of these dishes don't ever become permanent fixtures on the menu. He may throw it together, post it to social media, slap a price on it, and make it a one-day-only thing. But, that's not the case with the BBQ Burrito. 24 hours after his original post on Facebook, Josh followed up with a second post saying the response he received was so good, he was making it a permanent addition to his lineup. Stop by and get one for $10. I know I will.

[Source: ChefWhat BBQ & More on Facebook]

