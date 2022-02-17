Are There ‘Farting Deer’ Signs in Illinois?

This is a real thing is Iowa. Road signs that warn travelers about deer that fart...what?

The road is called "380" in Iowa and apparently over the summer of 2021, there was an issue with deer and their gas. I mean if you think about it, a deer's diet is pretty rough and could lead to some serious toot build up.

What do you do if you encounter a farting deer? Does that make them run faster, jump higher? OR, does it slow them down as they cross the road, and possibly cause more accidents?

This got me thinking, yes my job requires me to think about farting deer...Are there any of these signs in Illinois? Where would these be in Illinois? What is the most farty area in Illinois? My guess would be Rockford for sure, or maybe South Beloit.

Obviously this sign was vandalized and the "poof" was playfully added to the sign. Not harm no fart, I mean foul.

I wonder what other type of deer warning signs would make sense? The possibilities are endless:

Armed Deer

Intoxicated Deer

Blind Deer Crossing

No Turn of Red, Deer

Laughing Deer

Singing Deer (Nugent songs only)

Anyway, great work over there in Iowa! The tooting deer sing is classic, and I wish we had some here. Just the signs that is.