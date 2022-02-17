Owensboro Dance Theatre Dance Battle Extravaganza Saturday (VOTE)
Saturday night in Downtown Owensboro there will be music in the air and dancers on the stage at Riverpark Center. It's a night sure to please and you are invited.
Owensboro Dance Theatre is hosting its annual Dance Battle Extravaganza where nine teams will take the stage in a big showdown at 7 p.m. sponsored by Souther Star Gas Pipeline.
There are all levels and types of dance 150 dancers, 10 groups, in the show which will definitely be entertaining for all in attendance.
There will be winners in each round. Plus, a Community Favorite will be selected and a grand prize of $1000 awarded.
The Dance Battle Extravaganza is a fundraising event for the Owensboro Dance Theatre. ODT is a non-profit pre-professional dance company providing performance opportunities and many, diverse service programs that bring the art of dance to lives of all ages, abilities, races, and genders. Proceeds will support the theatre's outreach programs which, last year, served more than 39,000 people from ages 3 to 103 and at all ranges of ability.
As a spectator and community member, you have the opportunity to VOTE for your favorite team through the Community Favorite Award. You can vote once a day via the contest poll. To increase your favorite team's likelihood of winning the Community Favorite Award, please consider voting via donation. Every dollar donated to ODT, in your favorite team's honor, equals 2 VOTES! The winner will receive bragging rights and $500.
PARTICIPATING TEAMS:
- BURNS MIDDLE SCHOOL
- DCPS SUPPORT STAFF
- EDGE BODY BOOT CAMP
- JOHNSON'S DANCE STUDIO
- NO AFFILIATION
- OWENSBORO HIGH SCHOOL DARE DEVILS
- OWENSBORO MIDDLE SCHOOL DANCING DEVILS
- RIVERPARK CENTER THE WONDER UNDERSTUDIES
- SUTTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DANCE TEAM
If you have the opportunity to attend get out and support ODT and all the dance teams.