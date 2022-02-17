Five Real & Raw Reasons Women Hate Each Other & Shouldn’t

Real-talk women can be mean. As a collective group, we aren't the nicest to one another and that has got to change. In order to do that we have to put this crap out in the open.

WE LIKE TO BE THE BEST AT EVERYTHING-PERIOD!

You'd think this would totally be a man thing but it isn't gendered specific. Women are hella competitive and not just at sports. We naturally have a desire to be successful. No matter the area in our lives we want to win. That looks different to each of us but goodness if we see another woman getting the one up on us it's on. Have you ever stopped to think most of us are in a battle with ourselves every day? Wonder what would happen if we all just started cheering one another on instead of BOOING from the sideline of life? I bet things would be a whole lot different.

THE COMPARISION TRAP

I know you're probably thinking I'm not an ugly person. But let's be truthful we all have those thoughts when we surf social media about other women. Why are they so pretty? Why is her life so perfect. Why are her kids so amazing? I could literally go on and on. It almost comes without warning and before we even realize it we are infuriated with someone who has no clue they even did anything in the first place. When in reality we have zero clue what it's like behind that Facebook or Instagram page.

RESTING B!*$% FACE

Yikes! Have you ever been around or seen a woman that never and I mean never has a smile on her face? Not everyone has a Suzy Sunshine personality. We immediately form a quick opinion of the person not truly having any idea if that's even who they are. I will be the first to admit I have done this on multiple occasions only to find out how very wrong I was. Give a gal a chance to smile, ladies it might change your whole outlook.

GOTTA LIKE YO' SELF FIRST

Even the most confident women struggle with seeing themselves for who they really are in this world. We look in the mirror and feel disappointment. We see ourselves in photos and pick apart every last inch of the picture. If you don't like yourself why in the heck would you think someone else does? It's just not true. Learning to own the freaking awesome, amazing woman God made you be is life-changing. Make it a habit to walk past a mirror and say "HEY GIRL, YOU LOOK GORGEOUS TODAY!"

THE INTIMIDATION FACTOR

Have you ever been around a woman who is always put together? The kind of gal the minute she walks into the room all eyes are on her. You wonder if she's ever had a bad hair day. She's got a confidence about her that backs you into a wall and puts you on your heels. Those women are scary right? No Way Ladies! 99.9% of the time those women don't even know people think that about them unless someone tells them. And to be completely brutally honest confidence in a woman is flipping sexy. We live in a man's world and if you can walk up in a room as a woman and hold your head high and not worry about anyone else, then you do you girl. My momma instilled confidence in me as soon as I strolled out of the womb. She would take me to a mirror and repeat affirmations to me. She encouraged me to be proud of the young lady I was and the woman I would one day become. I am thankful daily she taught me not to require validation from others and I pray now you feel the same.

Ladies, YOU ARE:

BEAUTIFUL

UNIQUE

CHOSEN

SET APART

ONE OF A KIND

VALUED

LOVED

WORTHY

CHERISHED

SMART

HARDWORKING

INTELLIGENT

QUICK WITTED

FUNNY

SERIOUS

Most importantly you are exactly what you tell yourself you are, so be kind to yourself so you can be kind to others too.

