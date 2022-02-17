This Lake Cabin Airbnb Near Loraine, Illinois Includes a Boat

As the weather eventually thaws from winter into spring, you might be looking for getaway options that include water. If that's the case, check out this lake cabin Airbnb near Loraine, Illinois that includes a boat and more.

I found this quaint little place on Airbnb and it's got quite a few unique features. Here's a snippet of how host Rosanne Grace describes the place:

This lake cabin is anything but ordinary! Enjoy relaxing in this cozy floating cabin overlooking 4 acre lake. Take in the swings, try fishing, go for a boat ride, bird watching, or take a nature walk around the lake, charming country views to soak in. Not your cup of tea, start up the grill, get a wood burning fire going, play board or card games, or movies on Smart TV streaming or pick from large DVD selection. No shower. Outhouse. Bottled water. Dog friendly. Easy access to interstate.

You can see the pics for yourself to see if this looks like an option for you.

The asking price seems fair at $120 per night. I've always been a fan of sleeping near lakes thanks to the atmosphere while trying to drift off into dreamland. This lake cabin is practically in our backyard since it's near Loraine, so check out the full Airbnb listing for more pics, updates and details.

