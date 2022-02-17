WARNING: Don’t Drink Old Leftover Water from a Plastic Bottle

If you're one of those people who drink a lot of water out of plastic bottles, you might want to reconsider the way you consume it.

I know of so many people who fill up the same plastic bottle every day with water. You might be one of them. Maybe you fill it up at night and when you wake up in the morning, you still drink out of it because it's water. I mean water doesn't really go bad like that, right?

Well...

Get our free mobile app

If you are one of those people who leave water in there overnight, then keep drinking it the next day, this might make you think twice about doing that from here on out. According to StudyFinds, you should never drink old water from a reusable "soft" plastic water bottle.

Don't Drink Old Water From A Reusable Plastic Bottle

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen analyzed water samples after the water had been in there for 24 hours. The results showed that the water in that bottle had hundreds of chemicals and substances in there that should not be consumed. Some of these substances they found have never before been found in plastic. On top of that, they found some that could have a negative impact on your health.

Drinking water bottle for sports in female hand on blue backgraund with copy space. Reusable bottle. Healthy lifestyle and fitness concept Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

One of the most concerning substances they found is "photo-initiators." These chemicals can mess with your hormones and potentially cause cancer. Plus the results found the "majority of chemicals detected are currently unknown to chemists, suggesting there is an unclear level of toxicity for at least 70 percent of the chemicals in reusable plastic bottles," according to StudyFinds.

But Wait, There's More...

The researchers also ran tests with water bottles that have gone through the dishwasher and they found even more chemicals in your bottle even after they have been "cleaned". They believe the reason behind that is that your dishwasher wears down the plastic and allows it to collect more chemicals into your water.

The researchers suggest that you use a stainless steel bottle instead of a plastic water bottle. Lucky for me, I carry my Yeti with me everywhere I go. Just make sure that you properly clean that too because it can get nasty with bacteria too.

Health Benefits of Drinking Lemon Water Reasons why you should be drinking lemon water every day.

How To Tell If Your Spices Are Too Old If you're like me, you have a ton of spices in your cabinet...some you've had for years? However, do you know how to tell if they are still good or not? Here are some tips when you decide to clean our your spice cabinet.