Toyota Is Building More Than Trucks In Indiana – TMMI Providing Opportunities For Students

Aaron Huff is the principal at Bosse high school and he is very proud of a new partnership between his EVSC school and Toyota Indiana.

I remember when Toyota opened in Princeton, and everybody was applying to get a job there. A lot of the applicants didn't have production line experience and really didn't know what to expect.

This program with the EVSC and Toyota will give students the tools they need to learn about production first-hand and build their skill sets. Toyota team members will teach alongside the teachers at Bosse giving students an advantage as they continue their education or go directly into the workforce in production at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana.

There are so many hands-on careers that newly graduated high school students go right into and make a nice living wage. President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana (TMMI) Leah Curry said, “For Toyota Indiana, in this region, the workforce is extremely strong and hardworking. They’re ready to do whatever it takes to take us to the next level.”

This program is going to be so great for EVSC students. It sets them up to be successful and competitive in the workforce.

