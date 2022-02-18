Eggs are one of my favorite things to eat. Growing up, my mom made eggs for us every morning. At the time, I didn't realize that there were many reasons that my registered nurse mom made sure we had plenty of eggs.

Nutrition experts have always boasted about the health benefits of eggs. Remember the ad campaign for The Incredible Edible Egg?

Unfortunately, because of high cholesterol and other health issues, some Hoosiers have to steer clear of eggs, or at least the egg yolk. But, for most people eggs carry some incredible health benefits.

Health benefits of eating just two eggs a day

Lower your bad cholesterol and increase your good cholesterol

Helps support healthy skin, hair, nails

Strengthens immune system

Improves eyesight

Improves memory

Packed with Vitamin D and protein

Helps gain muscle

Helps make healthy red blood cells

Are there any risks to eating two eggs per day?

Even with the many health benefits of eating two eggs a day, there are still some guidelines you should follow when considering how many eggs you should be eating a day. According to the Washington Post,

The American Heart Association recommends up to one egg a day for most people, fewer for people with high blood cholesterol , especially those with diabetes or who are at risk for heart failure, and up to two eggs a day for older people with normal cholesterol levels and who eat a healthy diet.

If you have any questions about how you should fit eggs into your personal, healthy diet, always consult your doctor.

