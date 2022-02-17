Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is once again preparing to go wheels up with a group of military veterans from the Tri-State for a trip to Washington D.C. that will give them the opportunity to see the various war memorials in our nation's capital up close and personal on April 23rd, and they're hoping you'll be willing to help provide a few things for the trip.

In a post on their Facebook page, organizers of the flight are asking for donations of the following items:

Full Size and Miniature Candy Bars

Amazon SUNNY BRAND via Amazon loading...

Individually Wrapped Hard Candies

FUNTASTY via Amazon FUNTASTY via Amazon loading...

Individual Boxes of Raisins

Sun-Maid via Amazon Sun-Maid via Amazon loading...

Small Packs of Chewing Gum (6 Pieces or Less)

Doublemint via Amazon Doublemint via Amazon loading...

Lip Balm and/or Chapsticks

Chapstick Store via Amazon Chapstick Store via Amazon loading...

Travel Size Hand Sanitizer and Antibacterial Wipes

Panuwat Dangsungnoen Panuwat Dangsungnoen loading...

Organizers say they are planning for 85 veterans along with 85 guardians to make the trip this spring (170 total). They do not expect you to purchase enough of any one of these items to cover all the passengers. Any amount you can give will be appreciated.

Where to Donate

Donations can be dropped off in a drop box located in the lobby of the American Red Cross at the intersection of Stockwell Road and the Lloyd Expressway any time between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM beginning Monday, April 4th through Friday, April 8th (2022).

About Honor Flight of Southern Indiana

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is part of a network of Honor Flights that take place around the country each year. The flights are "dedicated to honoring America's senior veterans for all of their sacrifices by transporting them to Washington, DC to visit their memorials free of charge." Passengers include veterans of World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, as well as those who served in Lebanon, Grenada, and other conflicts.

[Source: Honor Flight of Southern Indiana on Facebook]