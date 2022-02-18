Do You Love 90s Rap Music? Snoop Dog & Warren G Are Rolling Up Into Kentucky

My inner 90s teenager just dropped it like it was hot. It was announced this week that Snoop Dog is coming to Kentucky for a concert and he's even bringing special guests.

STRAIGHT OUTTA THE SUPER BOWL

In case you were under a rock somewhere (like I generally am for news) Snoop Dog was one of the Halftime entertainers for Super Bowl LVI. I have to admit even after all these years and the hard-knock life he's lived he killed it alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

WHERE'S SNOOP GONNA BE

The fact that Snoop is coming to the Bluegrass State is exciting enough but he is also bringing two special guests to work the stage with him; Warren G. and Eastsidaz. This crew will be in Corbin, Kentucky, this Spring at The Corbin Arena on Saturday, May 7. Snoop will also be in Nashville on March 26.

WHO'S WARREN G. & EASTSIDAZ

When talking about Warren G. one very specific phrase comes to mind "Regulators Mount UP!" it is from his song Regulate. I remember the first time I heard this song it was the summer before my freshman year in high school and I was playing soccer. I got a ride home from Laurel Beaty, now a long-time friend, in her SUV, and she was blastin' that song. It became an almost everyday thing after that day and that song will forever remind me of Laurel and the fun times we had.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations and Ticketmaster.com

