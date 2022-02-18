Derek Fortune has no issues being in front of a crowd. The Heritage Hills senior is about to star as "Billy" in his high school's musical theatre production of the Cole Porter classic, Anything Goes. He certainly doesn't mind attention and has no problems commanding it. That's precisely why, when it came time to ask his high school sweetheart to prom, he knew it was time to grab the spotlight and go big. And that's exactly what he did.

Derek and Claire Cronin have been high school sweethearts since their freshman year at Heritage Hills.

According to Derek's mom, Sandi, Claire has fully expected Derek to ask her to prom. She just had no idea how he was going to do it. I have a hunch that she didn't expect this.

Earlier today, Derek joined Angel and me on the WBKR morning show and popped the question live on the air.

Not knowing if Claire was listening to the radio at the time, we quickly rallied the troops and asked anyone who knows Claire to call, text or message her to let her know that her big promposal just went down on the air and that she needed to call in to accept.

While Derek's epic promposal may have come as a surprise to Claire, it probably didn't surprise their classmates.

The two were just named Heritage Hills' Cutest Couple for the senior yearbook and just had their official photo taken for it.

And, speaking of that yearbook, there's no question it's going to have some photos from Anything Goes. Derek is starring as leading man Billy Crocker, who, early in the show, sings a duet with his friend Reno Sweeney. The song is called "You're the Top."

The lyrics include the following:

You're the top

You're the Colosseum

You're the top

You're the Louvre Museum

You're a melody from a symphony by Strauss

You're a Bendel bonnet, a Shakespeare sonnet

You're Mickey Mouse

It may be hard for Derek to top this year's prom ask. There's no doubt it was the Colosseum, the Louvre Museum of promposals. But, one thing I know for sure. I was a theatre kid my whole life. I taught theatre for years. I've run theatre camps and I know theatre kids.

Claire, get ready. As the House Manager for the Heritage Hills High Theatre Department, you're already aware of this. Theatre kids love the drama and the spectacle. It looks like you've already purchased your ticket, so get ready to enjoy the show!

Heritage Hills' prom is Saturday, April 2nd at the Spencer County 4-H Center in Chrisney.

And, Heritage Hills production of Anything Goes is coming up in just a few weeks.

Showtimes are 1:30pm, Saturday, March 5th and Sunday, March 6th; 6pm March 10th and 11th, and 1:30pm and 6pm on Sunday, March 13th.

